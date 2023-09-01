Naidu has no moral right to speak on sand policy: Peddireddi

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Mines Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy said that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has no moral right to speak on sand policy as TDP leaders themselves resorted to large-scale sand looting during the TDP regime.

Speaking to mediapersons at the Secretariat on Thursday, the Minister said while the previous TDP government looted sand in the name of free sand the YSRCP government has been implementing sand policy transparently.

He condemned TDP’s false campaign on sand policy. The Minister said that during the TDP regime, 19 GOs were issued on sand policy making it favourable to the TDP leaders.



He said though the TDP mentioned free sand policy, sand was sold in black market and the TDP leaders pocketed money by illegal quarrying of sand in riverbeds. He alleged that the TDP leaders received monthly “mamools” on illegal sand quarrying.

He said that the National Green Tribunal also fined Rs 100 cr on TDP government for illegal mining of sand.