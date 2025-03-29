Naidu invites IIT-M students to set up startups in Amaravati

Chennai : Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has invited student innovators from IIT-Madras to come to Amaravati to test out products and build their start-ups.

Addressing the All-India Research Scholars Summit (AIRSS) 2025, organised by IIT Chennai, Naidu said he was happy to know that almost 30 per cent of IIT-Madras students are Telugus.

Explaining how his relentless efforts and persuasion as Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh had proved to be a game changer and the problems he had to face in getting the appointment of Bill Gates who had initially refused to meet him saying that he does not meet politicians, Naidu said on his insistence, Bill Gates reluctantly gave him 10 minutes time but after seeing his presentation, he spent 45 minutes with him and that is how Microsoft had come to Hyderabad.

Naidu said he was now in the process of developing Amaravati, the capital city of Andhra Pradesh.

He said while IT, internet, mobile phones, etc, were the areas of focus in the undivided Andhra Pradesh in the 1990s, now he was stressing the importance of adopting Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The CM noted that 65 per cent of Indians use AI compared to 30 per cent globally. He urged the students to apply AI for real-time decision-making and lead in emerging technologies like quantum computing.

Referring to Amaravati, Naidu said, “You have all heard of Silicon Valley, but we are looking at making Amaravati the Quantum Valley of the world.” The city will be the hub of all futuristic technologies, including quantum tech, he added, urging the young scholars to set up their units and start-ups in AP.

The four-day All-India Research Scholars Summit is dedicated to research collaborations, industry engagement and academic excellence.