Naidu is betrayer of Rayalaseema: MLA Abdul Hafeez Khan

Kurnool: Kurnool YSRCP MLA Abdul Hafeez Khan on Sunday described Telugu Desam Party national president N Chandrababu Naidu as "betrayer of Rayalaseema."

Addressing the media here, Khan said Naidu has no moral right to visit Rayalaseema because he had ignored the region for five years when he was in power. He wondered how his conscience had permitted him to tour the region.

He alleged that the agitation in the name of "save Amaravati" was nothing but a drama. Naidu, the MLA said, had brought thousands of acres of land at low price. The TDP president had indulged in inside trading, Khan said.

Naidu seemed to have lost his mental balance after losing power. He tried to mislead the people on the government's decision to introduce medium of English in government schools. Now he was trying to exploit the situation by raking up Amaravati issue, Khan said.

Khan recalled that Naidu had reneged on promises he had on Independence Day in 2014 in Kurnool.

He had also failed to fulfil his promise to pay unemployment allowance, the MLA added.