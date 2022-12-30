Naidu lambasts YSRCP govt for neglecting industrial growth

Nellore: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu said plans for industrial growth in the region that facilitate creation of jobs for the youth have been shattered and the triangular development zone connecting the proposed Dagadarthi airport with Tirupati and Chennai airports has now vanished. He addressed the people during a road show in Kovur town on Friday evening and regretted that the Dagadarthi airport plans were dropped. He also flayed the YSRCP government for going ahead with the privatisation of the Genco unit that generates 2,400 mw of power at Krishnapatnam. He said the ruling party legislators were now part of various mafia activities in the district and wondered how people will get their problems solved when people's representatives are not helpful to them.

He alleged that even Kovur MLA Nallapureddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy had made money through illegal mafia activities. He flayed Agriculture Minister K Govardhan Reddy, who hails from Nellore district, for his failure to resolve farmers' issues. He said Nellore sand was now available in Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad but not available at Kovur.

He reiterated while mentioning about the tragedy at Kandukuru on Wednesday, that police failed to take precautionary measures though he was constantly alerting them. Naidu said the TDP would extend a financial help of over Rs 25 lakh to each of the kin of the victims. He said Chief Minister would certainly be dethroned from power in 2024 as he has been pursuing anti-people's policies.

He said people should understand the prevailing situation in the State and support the TDP for a better future as the ruling regime now has made life problematic for the people by imposing severe tax burden on them. Though there are lush green rice fields, water and good yields there was no MSP to farmers besides aqua farmers are also in dire straits. He described the State government's Navaratnalu as Nava Mosalu. Pensioners were getting notices even though the ruling party was saying they were implementing welfare programmes. So far 16 lakh ration cards were removed, he said. He regretted that there has been no progress at Amaravati under the YSRCP rule as the government was "encouraging vandalism" and not progress.

Earlier, Naidu addressed a road show in Kavali and said the Backward Classes were always a backbone for the TDP and the party too will stand by them till justice is done to the community. He asked the BC communities to evaluate their progress before the TDP was and after the party came into existence. He pointed out that the TDP provided opportunities to the community in local bodies and created 24 per cent reservations for them only to promote the community politically.

He said the BC community which comprises 50 per cent of the total population in the State came to know that they were being cheated by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and called upon the community to come together to unseat him from power.

Naidu alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy was giving shelter to those who were involved in the murder of his own paternal uncle Y S Vivekananda Reddy. He came down heavily on the YSRCP government for sending former Minister Kollu Ravindra to jail in a murder case though he had no connection with the case.