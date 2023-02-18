Naidu outbursts out of frustration: Kannababu

Vijayawada: In a scathing attack on TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu and his son Lokesh, former minister K Kannababu said that the duo is using abusive language against the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy out of frustration.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, he said that the TDP chief and Lokesh were behaving like guest politicians without any agenda and giving useless slogans against the Chief Minister. Instead of taking out yatras, the two should tender an apology for the people in the state for ignoring them during their tenure, he said.

Reacting on Naidu terming the Chief Minister as "a biggest misfortune for the state", he said that Andhra Pradesh witnessed severe droughts between 2014-19. The drought situation in the state changed during the three-and-a-half years of the YSRCP rule and there were adequate rains with reservoirs brimming at capacity level.

The Opposition leader who has no achievements to talk about was the biggest misfortune, while Jagan Mohan Reddy is a fortune for the welfare done to the people, he said. The former minister also recalled that on several occasions former Chief Minister N T Rama Rao said that Naidu was a better actor than him. The YSRCP leader said people are not going to believe Naidu as they have witnessed the dark age during his term.

Referring to the padayatra undertaken by Lokesh, he said it was getting a poor response from the people. In what capacity Lokesh was making remarks against the Chief Minister, as he was not even an elected MLA, he questioned.

Taking a dig at the abusive remarks and body language of Lokesh during his padayatra, he said that it is better for Lokesh to control his tongue and refrain from abusing the Chief Minister. Reacting on Naidu's announcement of appointing Sadhikara Saradhis for every 30 houses, he said that the TDP chief was copying the ideology of the Chief Minister.