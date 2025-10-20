Naidu, Pawan extend Diwali greetings

Amaravati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan on Sunday extended festive greetings to the people of the State on the occasion of Diwali.

Posting on social media, CM Chandrababu Naidu described Diwali as a festival that symbolises the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. He recalled the story of Shri Krishna and Satyabhama defeating the demon Narakasura, noting that Diwali marks the dispelling of darkness and the bringing of light into the world. “I hope this Diwali festival brings more light into the lives of the people and that the State shines with progress,” the CM said.

Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, in his message, urged people to uphold the spirit of righteousness and remain vigilant against divisive forces. “We celebrate Diwali as a symbol of the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. With the same spirit, people have recently defeated the new ‘hell demons’ in the democratic battle,” Pawan said, referring to political challenges faced by the State. He cautioned that such forces, “like the demon Mareecha,” may change form and attempt to create divisions and conspiracies, urging citizens to stay alert and respond firmly. Calling on women to embody the courage of Satyabhama, he advised people to observe safety measures while bursting fireworks and to celebrate the festival in an eco-friendly manner.