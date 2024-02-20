Naidu, Pawan for Delhi to firm up alliance with BJP

Visakhapatnam/Guntur: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan are likely to visit Delhi on Wednesday to meet the BJP national leaders for firming up the alliance with the saffron party. Pawan Kalyan along with Nadendla Manohar would go to Delhi from Visakhapatnam on Wednesday while Naidu would go to the national capital from Vijayawada.

Before going to Delhi, both Naidu and Pawan seem to be counselling the party leaders not to worry even if they have to sacrifice their seats as both the parties will ensure that such people were accommodated in other posts.

All those who have been with the respective parties since 2019 and have been the flag bearers and faced harassment by the government will be duly recognized.

Keeping the state development in view, Pawan Kalyan, who is in Visakhapatnam, told the party leaders that it is important to stitch an alliance with the ruling NDA. He expressed his willingness to walk along with the BJP.

He told the rank and file that in the process of firming up the alliance, challenges cannot be ruled out during the selection of candidates for both the TDP and JSP. In such a scenario, leaders should be prepared to sacrifice. “Our ultimate agenda is to form the JSP-TDP government and make Andhra Pradesh YSRCP-mukt. Once the new government is formed, 33 percent nominated posts would be allotted to them from Panchayats to MLA and MLC to Rajya Sabha. Every party leader who strives hard will be recognised and rewarded suitably,” assured the JSP chief.

Compared with the previous elections, the JSP chief mentioned that the party leaders will have more priority this time. Hence, he exhorted the party cadre not to lose hope. Based on the survey reports, efforts are on to consider segments where the JSP is sure to win, Pawan Kalyan stated.

On the other hand, Chandrababu Naidu has called former minister Devineni Uma to his residence on Tuesday. Both Devineni and Vasanta Krishna Prasad are in the race for Mylavaram Assembly seat. Krishna Prasad had recently quit the YSRCP and joined the TDP.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan met the senior leader and former Union minister Konathala Ramakrishna in Visakhapatnam. This meeting of Pawan with Konathala raised speculations on the possibility of the JSP considering conceding Anakapalle seat to the BJP if need be.