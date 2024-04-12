Naidu-Pawan joint show woos Konaseema voters

Amalapuram (Konaseema dist): Konaseema is a district in Andhra Pradesh with abundant natural beauty and is the most sought-after destination for many moviemakers. It is a district where if you ask for a glass of water, you are served coconut water to quench your thirst. And it is a district which has a potential to generate high revenues.

But thanks to the present YRCP government it has been totally neglected and destroyed, alleged TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan during their joint roadshow here on Thursday.

Appealing to the people to deliver a crushing blow to the YSRCP in the ensuing elections, they made an important appeal. They urged the voters to ensure that there was a perfect vote transfer. Wherever the TDP candidate was not there, the entire TDP rank and file should make sure that the people vote for the contesting alliance partner whether they be form the JSP or the BJP.

The TDP and JSP leaders said they have district-specific plan to develop Konaseema into a prosperous district. Both the leaders said that they would make sure that the coconut which is the main crop gets great boost and would set up coir-based industries on the lines of Kerala and also see that it gets rail connectivity so that train tourism like in Rajasthan can be developed.

Among other promises made by them were to revive Ambedkar Videshi Vidya Scheme, conduct caste census and census for skill development so that the youth can be trained based on the needs of the industry, construct revetment walls to protect the Lanka villages from getting flooded during monsoon, MSP for paddy and other crops. They said it had come to their notice that ‘Ganga’ variety of coconut which has large quantity of water in it had become extinct from Konaseema.

They assured the coconut growers to see that this variety was available to the farmers. Pawan said just as Sir Arthur Cotton worked with dedication to develop irrigation in this part of the state, they will also stand by the farmers and help them in all respects.



Naidu said the Mala community was given three seats from this part hence they would send one from the Madiga community to the Legislative Council.