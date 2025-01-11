Naidu pledges to ignite real estate boom in Andhra

Guntur: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday emphasized the need for a real estate boom in the state, aiming to earn the appreciation of stakeholders in the construction industry.

Addressing a real estate conference, the Chief Minister stated that he had instructed Municipal Minister P Narayana to develop the best real estate policy in the country. "I told Narayana that there should be a construction sector boom in the state, and no one should face any obstacles. If needed, we will study the entire country to bring forward the best policy that will be widely appreciated by real estate players," he said.

Naidu said Andhra Pradesh should become the destination for adopting the country’s best real estate policies. He further assured that if another state implements a better policy, the TDP-led NDA government in Andhra Pradesh would adopt those guidelines as well.

The Chief Minister criticized the previous YSRCP government for ruining multiple sectors, specifically citing the significant losses in the real estate sector caused by incorrect policies between 2019 and 2024. He pledged that his government would work to rectify the damage and support the sector's growth.

Naidu also revealed that Narayana had held multiple discussions with real estate stakeholders to simplify rules and make the process more transparent. He assured that not only the Municipal Department but also all departments linked to the construction industry would ease regulations.

To further streamline the process, Naidu promised to introduce a dashboard within two months, setting a timeline for each permit and introducing deemed permissions in cases where timelines are exceeded.

He acknowledged the distress within the construction industry and reiterated his commitment to support and encourage its growth.

In a forward-looking statement, the Chief Minister encouraged the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and recommended the use of ChatGPT, highlighting how futuristic technologies can be integrated into everyday life and decision-making.

Naidu also pledged to develop smaller towns like Kurnool and Nellore, stressing that Andhra Pradesh’s cities should rank among the top in the country. He called upon the real estate and construction sectors to maintain discipline, avoid unauthorized constructions, and report such activities to the government. Additionally, he emphasized that there would be no city like Amaravati in the country.