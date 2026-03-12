Naidu praises 7 dist collectors

Amaravati: District Collectors from Anakapalli, Annamayya, Chittoor, Nellore, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and Konaseema presented impactful governance success stories at the Collectors’ Conference, earning high praise from Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister lauded the innovative initiatives undertaken across districts and called for replication of best practices statewide.

He said Anakapalli Collector Vijaya Krishnan has done commendable work under the Net Zero concept by maintaining kitchen gardens in hostels and schools, promoting sustainability and nutrition.

Appreciating Annamayya District Collector Nishant Kumar, he noted that the Collector introduced innovative water conservation measures that are transforming drought-prone lands into productive zones. “Other Collectors should show similar initiative,” he said.

The Chief Minister praised the Visakhapatnam Collector MN Harendhira Prasad for developing the Vizag 1 App, calling it a highly useful digital platform for citizens.

Chittoor Collector Sumit Kumar was commended for creating individual digital health records, strengthening public healthcare delivery. He said effective implementation of the Sanjeevani project across all districts would yield strong results.

Highlighting migration safety, the Chief Minister said Konaseema Collector Dr Mahesh Kumar Ravirala took a proactive step by establishing a Centre for Migration to prevent people travelling to Gulf countries from falling victim to fraud. He directed the General Administration Department to scale the Konaseema model statewide and stressed coordination with Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society to protect overseas Telugus from agent scams.

On land governance, he said Nellore District Collector Himanshu Shukla’s grassroots initiative to resolve land disputes is delivering results. Authorities are classifying grievances registered under the Public Grievance Redressal System and resolving land conflicts systematically. He directed other districts to adopt Nellore’s model. Referring to past irregularities, he noted that private lands were wrongly placed under prohibited categories and assured measures to eliminate land disputes statewide. Long-pending court disputes should be resolved through mediation, he added.

The Chief Minister appreciated Vizianagaram district’s progress toward becoming a horticulture hub in North Andhra despite systemic challenges. He also praised awareness efforts among migrant communities and advised farmers to shift from traditional to commercial crops to enhance income.

“Problems remain if seen as problems. When treated as challenges and addressed with innovation, solutions emerge,” he said. He urged officials to resolve issues efficiently using available resources.

The CM noted that the seven success stories are delivering strong outcomes and should be replicated across districts. He called for 28 districts to present 28 success stories at the next Collectors’ Conference.