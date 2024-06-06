Naidu salutes people for historic verdict

Vijayawada : TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu said that he is saluting the people of the state for giving a historic verdict for the TDP-Jana Sena-BJP alliance in these elections.

The voters have extended massive support to the call given by the alliance that the ‘people should win and the state should survive,’ Chandrababu Naidu said addressing media conference after the election results.

The TDP supremo acknowledged that this resounding victory is possible only with the coordinated efforts of all the leaders and activists of the alliance partners.

The TDP supremo made it clear that his party is now with the NDA and will remain with the alliance



Making it clear that the people have not only given power for the alliance but also a bounden responsibility, Chandrababu said that he has never seen such a government led by the YSRCP in his long political career which damaged all the sectors and democratic institutions. “We have decided to move ahead by making any kind of sacrifices for the better future of the coming generations,” the TDP supremo remarked.

Chandrababu said that no person on the earth is permanent but the nation, democracy and the political parties are permanent. Several parties have disappeared from the political scenario and with this verdict the people of the state have got freedom, he stated.

“For the first time, I have witnessed such historic elections as those who are living in foreign countries too have come to the state to exercise their franchise spending lakhs of rupees from their pocket,” an emotional Chandrababu told the media.

Recalling that the TDP had won 200 Assembly seats in the elections held immediately after the party was founded, Chandrababu said that in 1994 polls the then Opposition party did not get back the deposit in certain seats.

The people of the state have suffered a lot in the past five years, he said, adding that the alliance has got 55.38 per cent of votes in these elections of which the TDP alone got 45.6 per cent while the YSRCP got merely 39.37 per cent of votes. Some TDP candidates, including the Mangalagiri seat, have won with over 95,000 majority, he pointed out.

Recalling how the TDP leaders were harassed in the past five years by foisting illegal cases against them, he remarked that he is feeling ashamed how the media and common man were harassed in the past five years. Even the Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan was not allowed to move freely in the port city of Visakhapatnam, he said.

“Now we have decided to function not as rulers but as servants and we feel that the power given to us is a bounden responsibility,” he said. Super-Six and Praja Galam have gone deep into the people’s mind, Chandrababu said, and stated that he appreciates Pawan Kalyan’s efforts to bring the three parties together to ensure that the anti-incumbency vote is not get divided.

“I am also appreciating BJP state unit president Purandareswari and profusely thank the national leadership, including the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. The caretaker chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s is a case study for how a leader should not function,” the TDP chief said.