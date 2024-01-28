Naidu sure of Jagan defeat in coming ‘Kurukshetra'

Pileru (Chittoor dist): TDP national president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said that the condition of the YSRCP is so pathetic that it is not getting even candidates to contest the upcoming polls and this clearly indicates that the time of this party is over.

Terming the upcoming elections as a ‘Kurukshetra battle’, Naidu expressed confidence that the TDP-Jana Sena Party combine is certainly going to emerge victorious in this war.

Addressing a massive gathering at Pileru in the erstwhile Chittoor district as part of the ongoing 'Raa- Kadaliraa' programme, Chandrababu said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is now organising publicity campaign in the name of ‘Siddham’ (ready) with the money looted in these five years.

All sections of the people, including the youth, women and farmers, are now ready to defeat the YSRCP, he said, adding that after the polls the YSRCP will certainly fold its flag. “Do the people need this YSRCP which has totally destroyed the state," he asked and said that the war has already begun and the people should get ready to face it. What kind of developmental activities are undertaken by Jagan in these five years and did he complete even a single project, he asked the people.

Even Pileru and Punganur did not get water in these five years, Chandrababu said, adding that as the son of Rayalaseema soil he feels that Jagan is a traitor of the region. All the projects including Telugu Ganga, Galeru-Nagari and Handri-Neeva are completed only during the TDP regime, he said and stated that had the TDP continued in power the Godavari water would have been supplied to Banakacherla.

Expressing concern that 2,000 tmc feet of the Godavari water is going waste as the water is flowing into the sea, Chandrababu said that if this water is supplied to Rayalaseema the region will develop a lot. At least 40 persons were washed away in the Godavari floods due to the damaged caused to the Annmayya Dam while 450 houses were completely damaged, he said and asked whether the damaged dam is reconstructed. “What kind of justice is done to the victims of this incident? How the person who could not undertake simple repairs to the dam can claim to construct three capitals?,” he said.

Observing that Jagan has mastered the art of uttering lies, the TDP chief said that the CM gives Rs 10 with one hand and takes away Rs 100 from the other. What happened to the promise of total prohibition, he asked. Stating that AP is in deep distress with severe debt burden, Chandrababu said, “Who will repay these debts? Will Jagan repay them?”

“Every section has suffered in YSRCP rule. Jagan has said why not 175. I am asking from here why not Pulivendula," he said. The TDP is the only party which knows good governance, he said and assured the people that the state will be taken forward to realise the ideas of party founder NTR.

Chandrababu Naidu promised to form district with Pileru, Punganuru, Madanapalle and Tamballapalle once the TDP-Jana Sena combine forms the government. He also assured the people of the region to supply water by completing the canals of Handri-Neeva and also to resolve all the local issues on a war footing basis.