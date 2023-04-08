Naidu terms Jagan as 'cancer' plaguing State

Nellore: Former Chief Minister and TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday advised the people of the State not to repose any faith in Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, as he has no intention to develop the State and is only interested in harassing them.

Naidu described Jagan as a cancer plaguing the State. The TDP chief was addressing Zone-4 meeting here. He expressed concern over the youth getting addicted to ganja and other drugs under the YSRCP regime.

Criticising Jagan for increasing taxes, he said a burden of Rs 10.5 lakh crore was imposed on the people of the State in the past four years. Even tax was being imposed on garbage, he noted.

Maintaining that it is the TDP that laid the foundation for welfare, he said that late NT Rama Rao launched the schemes like Rs 2-a-kg rice and pucca houses to the poor. The TDP has introduced a large number of welfare schemes during 2014-19.

Stating that getting sand for construction activity has become difficult, he said that now sand has turned out to be costlier than gold and ganja is available even in the temple town of Tirupati. "A sand contractor in the West Godavari district committed suicide as he was unable to pay the tax to Jagan,'' he said.

Naidu demanded that Jagan should answer on the Rs 3,000 cr silica sand scam and how the sand from the Swarnamukhi river was being shifted to Chennai and Bengaluru.

He lambasted the State government for implementing the anti-farmers' policy of fixing meters to pumpsets. The TDP chief regretted that after Jagan came to power, he has totally neglected the Polavaram multipurpose project. "Jagan began his rule with destructive politics by demolishing Praja Vedika," Naidu recalled.

He said false cases were being foisted against all those who raise their voice against the government's anti-people's policies, he said.