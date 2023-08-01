Naidu to visit irrigation projects in erstwhile Chittoor district for 2 days

Tirupati: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu will be visiting the erstwhile Chittoor district on August 4 and 5 as part of his projects’ visit. He recently announced the plans to visit the irrigation projects in the state and expose the delays and government failures in completing them by comparing with the progress achieved during TDP rule. As part of this, Naidu will commence his Rayalaseema visit on August 1 from Kurnool district followed by YSR district on the next day.

On August 3, he will visit the projects in Anantapur district and reach Chittoor district via Madanapalle on August 4 and visit Palamaner branch canal at 2.30 pm and address the party cadres in Palamaner. From there Naidu will reach Puthalapattu and conduct a roadshow before addressing a public meeting. He is expected to stay in a Kalyana Mandapam in Puthalapattu for that night and will reach Renigunta the next morning.

After visiting Balaji and Mallemadugu reservoirs near Karakambadi, the TDP chief will reach Srikalahasti where he will take part in a roadshow and address the public meeting. In the afternoon, he will depart from there to reach Nellore district.

However, it was learnt that the ruling party cadres in Madanapalle and Punganur area were planning to stall Naidu’s project visit. They were citing that it was TDP which moved to the court to stop the three reservoirs at GD Nellore, Puthalapattu and Piler as part of extension work of Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi project. It may create problems for Naidu’s tour schedule.

Meanwhile, TDP Chittoor district in-charge Pulivarthi Nani, Puthalapattu in-charge Dr K Muralimohan and others have been monitoring the public meeting arrangements at Puthalapattu.

Tirupati district TDP in-charge G Narasimha Yadav, party Tirupati in-charge M Sugunamma, Srikalahasti in-charge B Sudheer Reddy, former MLAs S C V Naidu, Muniramaiah and others visited Balaji and Mallemadugu reservoirs on Monday ahead of party chief’s visit to take stock of the situation. They were making arrangements for Naidu’s roadshow and public meeting in Srikalahasti to make it successful.