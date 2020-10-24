Naidu told not to belittle Dalits says Bapatla YSRCP MP Nandigam Suresh

Tadepalli: Bapatla YSRCP MP Nandigam Suresh lambasted Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu for belittling the agitation by Dalits and weaker sections in Amaravati who wanted land in the region and also sought equal development of all regions of the State.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, the MP said there were parallel agitations in Amaravati region on Thursday, one by the weaker sections and the other by the so-called farmers of the region who wanted Amaravati to be the sole capital and who were sponsored by the TDP.

He said it was quite evident that those who were agitating for the capital to be set up in Amaravati were all benamis of Naidu who were beneficiaries of land scam during his regime. In this regard, it was unfortunate that a section of the media portrayed the Dalits and the weaker sections who were taking part in agitation for land as paid artistes and actors.

The same poor people took part in agitation on Friday also and if one observes keenly the difference is obvious. Naidu was only helping out his benamis to rake the mula out of the lands that they got for pittance.

The MP asked if Naidu was the Opposition leader in the State Assembly or for just the benamis of Amaravati. He said Naidu was calling the poor people artistes, but he should not forget the fact that he nurtured film actors, producers and directors during his regime and gave them lands.

Moreover, Naidu had seen to it that only his own benamis benefited in the Amaravati region by creating a hype that it would become a world-class capital.

The MP said Naidu should realise the power of the SC, ST and BCs when they really revolted against him during the agitation. What one should realise is that none of the TDP leaders were present to back the agitation of Naidu's benami farmers. It was said that either Naidu or Lokesh would join the stir but they had backed off.

Lokesh did not turn up despite his tweet. People have realised the genuineness of the agitation by the Dalits and weaker sections and the other agitation by the benamis of Naidu. On Friday, the goons of the TDP tried to disrupt the agitation by the weaker sections by threatening them, the MP said.

He ridiculed Naidu for calling the agitation by benamis as being an agitation for faith in Amaravati for five years. He said Naidu took away 53,000 acres of land from poor farmers in the name of building a capital, but handed over the lands to his henchmen on a platter.

He said in the coming days the TDP would be wiped out from the State for the lopsided policies followed by Naidu during his regime.