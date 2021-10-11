Naidu trying to forge an alliance with Pawan: Minister Kodali Nani

Tadepalli: Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Venkatswara Rao (Nani) said Opposition Leader Chandrababu Naidu has lost coherence after losing all elections and is continuing false propaganda against the government and the Chief Minister.

Speaking to the media at party central office here on Sunday, the Minister said Naidu and lakhs of TDP followers had no belief in Nara Lokesh and thus Naidu was again trying for forging an alliance with Pawan Kalyan.

He slammed Pawan Kalyan for stating that he would be in support of Kamma community and said any leader would usually be in support of BC, SC, ST, Minorities and poor of upper castes and wondered how people would look at Pawan Kalyan's comments on supporting Kamma community. He said TDP should merge with Jana Sena.

The Minister came down heavily on Naidu for linking drugs case from Afghanistan to Tadepalli and said it was Naidu and his family members who were involved in drug mafia.

He flayed Naidu for making derogatory comments against the beneficiaries of welfare schemes in the State and said it was Naidu who has cheated every section of people while Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been fulfilling all the promises he made.