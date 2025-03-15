Naidu warns against group politics in party

Vijayawada : Chief Minister and TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu issued a stern warning to party leaders against engaging in group politics, urging them to instead focus on touring their respective constituencies and monitoring development projects.

During a teleconference with party leaders on Friday, Naidu emphasised that district in-charge ministers must visit their assigned districts in coordination with local MPs, MLAs, and other leaders. He reiterated that welfare schemes would be implemented without bias, ensuring all eligible beneficiaries receive benefits regardless of their political affiliations.

Addressing the allocation of nominated posts, Naidu revealed that the party had received 60,000 applications. He assured that opportunities would be granted based on merit and performance, with a review mechanism in place to evaluate the effectiveness of those appointed. He also advised leaders to remain vigilant and uphold the same discipline they demonstrated while in opposition, while actively countering the false propaganda of the YSRCP against the government and TDP leaders.

Stressing the importance of renewable energy, the TDP chief urged leaders to prioritise the implementation of solar power projects under the PM Suryaghar scheme. He announced an additional Rs 20,000 subsidy for Backward Classes (BCs) to supplement the Central government’s Rs 60,000 subsidy for setting up 2KW solar rooftop systems. He set an ambitious target of installing 10,000 solar rooftops in each constituency.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister instructed MPs and MLAs to actively raise and address issues concerning their constituencies in both Parliament and the Assembly, ensuring timely resolution of public concerns.