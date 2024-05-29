Live
- 3 fastest growing jobs for fresh graduates in India revealed
- Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi Criticizes State University Curriculum For Omitting National Freedom Movement History
- Delhi: 17 cars gutted in parking lot fire
- KTR expresses outrage over lathi-charge on farmers
- Disguised as drivers, ACB unearths corruption at RTA check-post
- Poco F6 Goes on Sale; Deals and Discounts on Flipkart
- Khammam: ‘Stitching’ a path to financial independence
- RR collector holds meet on flood control
- Apple WWDC 2024: Keynote Schedule and Expected Announcements
- Tornadoes in USA force cancellation of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup warmup match
Just In
Naidu writes to CS on rescuing AP youth in Cambodia
Highlights
TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu wrote a letter to chief secretary asking him to make arrangements to rescue AP youth trapped by fake agencies and suffering in Cambodia.
Vijayawada: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu wrote a letter to chief secretary asking him to make arrangements to rescue AP youth trapped by fake agencies and suffering in Cambodia.
In his letter, Chandrababu Naidu said as part of human trafficking, hundreds of youth from AP have been languishing in Cambodia after being trapped by fake agencies luring them with attractive employment opportunities.
He said it is a pity that the state government has not initiated steps to rescue all youth of AP from Cambodia, Laos and other such destinations where they are forced to indulge in illegal activities.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS