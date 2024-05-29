Naidu writes to CS on rescuing AP youth in Cambodia

Vijayawada: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu wrote a letter to chief secretary asking him to make arrangements to rescue AP youth trapped by fake agencies and suffering in Cambodia.

In his letter, Chandrababu Naidu said as part of human trafficking, hundreds of youth from AP have been languishing in Cambodia after being trapped by fake agencies luring them with attractive employment opportunities.

He said it is a pity that the state government has not initiated steps to rescue all youth of AP from Cambodia, Laos and other such destinations where they are forced to indulge in illegal activities.