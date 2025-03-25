Naidu's ambitious P4 set for Ugadi launch

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu's ambitious P4 (Public-Private-People Partnership) model is set to be launched on Ugadi, marking a significant step towards achieving ‘Zero Poverty.’

Addressing a review meeting at the Secretariat, the Chief Minister emphasised that participation in P4 is entirely voluntary, inviting NRIs and philanthropists to contribute, much like the widely supported Janmabhoomi programme from his previous tenure. The government’s role in P4 is strictly facilitative, acting as a bridge between donors and beneficiaries without providing additional state financial aid.

The initiative aims to encourage the affluent to support the underprivileged. The Chief Minister underscored the importance of inspiring wealthier individuals to contribute, ensuring a transparent and error-free selection process for beneficiaries, referred to as ‘Bangaru Kutumbam’ (Golden Families). Meanwhile, donors will be recognised as ‘Margadarsi’ (Guides).

To maintain transparency and fairness, the final list of beneficiaries will be determined through Gram Sabhas and Ward Sabhas, minimising potential disputes.

The Chief Minister clarified that P4 is independent of existing welfare schemes and is specifically designed to uplift the most disadvantaged sections of society.

The government’s goal is to eradicate poverty and improve living standards. In the first phase, 20 lakh families will benefit, with the programme continuing until Andhra Pradesh achieves its Zero Poverty objective.

P4 aims to bridge the gap between privilege and need by fostering direct support from the wealthy to the underprivileged. Leveraging technology and collective goodwill, the initiative envisions a structured, transparent approach to systematically eliminating poverty. Beyond financial aid, P4 seeks to instill a culture of shared responsibility and inclusive growth, ensuring a long-term social impact.

A key principle of the P4 model is the commitment of the top 10% of the population to adopt and support the bottom 20%. The initiative is a critical element of the broader “Swarnandhra@2047” vision, which aspires to a prosperous, poverty-free Andhra Pradesh.

To ensure the effective rollout of the P4 model, the government plans to launch a dedicated portal for public feedback and suggestions. This participatory approach will integrate diverse perspectives, particularly in shaping poverty eradication policies.

With P4, the Chief Minister envisions a future where poverty is not just alleviated but eradicated through structured philanthropy, community participation, and responsible governance.