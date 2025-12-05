Kanchi Cafe opens 5th branch in Nallagandla

Hyderabad: South Indian café chain Kanchi Cafe has launched its fifth branch in Nallagandla, Hyderabad. The inauguration was graced by Serilingampalli MLA Arekapudi Gandhi as the chief guest.

Speaking at the event, MLA Gandhi congratulated the management for bringing the traditional flavours of five South Indian states to customers in a modern café setting at affordable prices.

Kanchi Cafe is jointly founded by Tea Time and Kanchi Cafe founder Uday Srinivas Tangella, along with partners Prasad Shakamuri, Srikanth Nunna, Parthasaradhi Katta and Phani Babu, who collectively have over 15 years of experience in the F&B industry.

The cafe currently operates branches in Hitech City, Manikonda, Kompally and Kurnool. The management announced plans to expand soon to Nagole, Kondapur, Goa and Hanumakonda, citing strong customer support.

Kanchi Cafe’s menu features dosas, idlis, thatte idlis, filter coffee and a variety of South Indian tiffins and snacks. The team also revealed plans to launch Kanchi Sweets in January, coinciding with the New Year.

The event was attended by Kanchi Cafe Nallagandla branch owners Mahender and Praneeth, MLC Thanipatri Bhanu Prasad Rao, corporator Gangadhar Reddy and partners Prasad Shakamuri and Srikanth Nunna.