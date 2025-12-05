Congress MLAs, in-charges to sweat it out to ensure victory of party picks

Congress MLAs and constituency in-charges--where there are no Congress MLAs--have been tasked with ensuring the victory of party-supported Sarpanch candidates in the upcoming local body elections. Following this directive, the newly appointed District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents have intensified efforts in the ongoing ‘Vote Chori’ signature campaign.

The DCC presidents formally launched the campaign on December 3 though it was launched before Jubilee Hills by-poll and have each been assigned a target of collecting 25,000 signatures.

Although DCC presidents traditionally play a pivotal role in local body elections, the current office-bearers were appointed only recently. Consequently, the responsibility for selecting Sarpanch candidates has been entrusted to MLAs and constituency in-charges, who must also ensure their victory.

Congress MLAs have been closely supervising all stages of the local body election process—from candidate selection to election strategies. However, in several villages, the party continues to grapple with rebel candidates, despite efforts by MLAs and in-charges to persuade them to withdraw. Rebel issues persist even in the first phase of elections, prompting MLAs to attempt to pacify dissenters and keep them from actively campaigning.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has been conducting daily tours across erstwhile districts as part of the election drive. Having completed four public meetings, the CM still has six more districts to cover in the course of the campaign.

The Chief Minister has reportedly instructed MLAs and in-charges to ensure the victory of party-backed Sarpanch candidates “by hook or by crook.” Although Sarpanch elections often hinge on a candidate’s personal influence, MLAs and in-charges are striving to secure wins by all possible means, hoping to remain in the CM’s good books.

One newly appointed DCC president noted, “MLA elections are easier compared to Sarpanch elections. Sarpanch candidates must satisfy the egos of every voter to win, or they will face consequences. Choosing strong candidates is crucial in local body elections; otherwise, even MLAs or in-charges will face backlash. The results can be disastrous if weak candidates are selected.”