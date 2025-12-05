DGP ramps up security steps for Gram Panchayat polls

On 4th December 2025, Director General of Police (DGP) B Shivadhar Reddy conducted an extensive, one-day security review with police chiefs from six key districts: Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Adilabad, Nirmal, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, and Mancherial.

The day commenced with a meeting in Kamareddy, where officials engaged in detailed discussions regarding election preparedness and safety protocols. Later, DGP Reddy proceeded to inaugurate the new police buildings and the Superintendent of Police (SP) office in Nirmal district, a move designed to enhance local police infrastructure.

In the evening, the DGP chaired a wide-ranging discussion on election management with police officials in Adilabad district, where teams from four districts convened for a comprehensive review. The meetings covered detailed security plans for sensitive polling stations, the deployment of enforcement teams, and the establishment of checkposts to guarantee peaceful elections.

DGP Shivadhar Reddy strongly emphasised that the police department’s primary role is to establish an environment free from intimidation and undue influence, thereby enabling voters to exercise their franchise without fear.

He instructed officials to monitor and take immediate action against any false propaganda or activities aimed at disrupting the election process, specifically highlighting social media platforms.

The DGP also issued a warning against unauthorised victory rallies after the polling day, stressing the strict implementation of the Police Act and the Election Commission guidelines. Police officers were urged to proactively prevent any incidents and impose penalties or legal action on those found violating the rules.

Local police and district officials, including SPs and police commissioners, were active participants in these review sessions. Their presentations highlighted their readiness status, special measures for critical polling stations, and detailed coordination efforts necessary to maintain law and order during the elections. This high-level coordination and infrastructure upgrade aims to ensure a smooth, free, and fair Gram Panchayat election across these Telangana districts.