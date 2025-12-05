Aerovacare and Transforming Tomorrow Foundation unite to end TB

Hyderabad: Aerovacare, a pioneering medical NGO, officially launched on Thursday in partnership with the Transforming Tomorrow Foundation (TTF) to champion a world free from tuberculosis (TB). The collaboration aims to revolutionise how communities, clinicians and innovators work together to prevent, manage and eliminate TB.

Working alongside the Indian Red Cross Society, Telangana, Aerovacare focuses on timely care for vulnerable populations, expanding critical care transport, supporting health camps, blood donation initiatives and building rapid-response volunteer capacity during medical emergencies.

“Our fight against TB demands both heart and innovation,” said Srikshita Solipuram, Co-founder of Aerovacare. Maya Chitor added, “Together with TTF, we ensure no one is left behind in the pursuit of health and hope.”

Key initiatives include early detection in rural areas, training community health workers, leveraging technology for treatment adherence, and global awareness campaigns. Experts from MediElaj, UC Davis Medical Centre, and other organisations are contributing to smart diagnostic and treatment solutions. Aerovacare’s mission blends compassion, science, and innovation, empowering communities, strengthening health systems, and delivering accessible, equitable care—with the vision of ending TB within our lifetime.