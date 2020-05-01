Naidu's deeper hotspot management model on COVID19 attracts NITI Aayog's attention

Amaravati: The NITI Aayog has acknowledged a model on deeper hotspot management as part of lockdown strategy on COVID19, developed by the Global Forum for Sustainable Transformation (GFST), which was founded by TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu.

The NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Dr Rajiv Kumar congratulated TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu for his innovative and technological initiatives in mapping the nationwide COVID19 spread, in a letter on Friday.

GFST proposed certain solutions to monitor the status of the spread of the virus at the national level on a real-time basis. He is the founder chairman of the organization.

Rajiv Kumar said that he requested his colleagues at NITI Aayog to examine the recommendations from the GFST, with respect to the standardization of data collection protocols and creation of a real-time national level unified dashboard for COVID19. The NITI Aayog team will consult the GFST research and analytics team on how best they can be used for strengthening and streamlining national response to the COVID19 pandemic.

Further, Rajiv Kumar explained that "It has been the government's endeavour to adopt a data-driven approach backed by technology solutions for mapping the spread of the infection, identifying existing and emerging hotspots as well as developing a containment strategy that balances the health and economic imperatives".

Reacting on it, Naidu tweeted that, "Glad to inform you that GFST has been augmenting India's efforts in tackling COVID19 crisis. Our deeper hotspot modelling has been acknowledged by NITI Aayog."

With some of the world's best brains working on the strategy, this is our way of contributing to India's fight against COVID, he further added.