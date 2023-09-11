Naidu’S Remand: TDP calls for State bandh today

Vijayawada: The decision of the ACB court to send TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu to 14 days remand led to agitations in various parts of the State by TDP workers.

While some burnt tyres others took out torchlight protests. TDP has given a call for a State bandh on Monday.

Police had imposed Section-144 across the State on Sunday evening. The YSRCP Ministers and leaders burst crackers. Minister Roja said that Naidu will never come out of jail and she danced soon after the judgement was out. YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy said that 10 years of jail was certain for Naidu.

Advisor to the government, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said Naidu wanted high publicity for his arrest and hence refused to be brought by chopper. He said while Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy believes in accountability and transparency, Naidu was opposite to that. He also criticised Naidu for hiring the services of a Supreme Court lawyer and spending Rs 1.5 crore.

On the other hand, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan reiterated that he would stand by Naidu and would also apprise the Centre of the situation in the State. He remarked that the State was passing through “very critical times.” The arrest was timed to divert the attention of G-20. He said in the State law was not working as it should.

Many TDP leaders, including MLAs and former MLAs, have been kept under house arrest since Saturday morning. Many leaders and key workers have been kept at various police stations in Rajanagaram, Korukonda and Rajamahendravaram. Speaking on this, Senior Advocate Muppalla Subbarao alleged that the attitude of the police was completely undemocratic. TDP politburo member Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary who was under house arrest accused the police of violating individual rights. He criticised the police for preventing him from even going to the hospital.