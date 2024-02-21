Namburu Shankara Rao calls for success of BC Athmeeya Sammelanam in Krosuru tomorrow

The Legislator of Pedakurapadu, Mr. Namburu Shankara Rao, has urged for the success of the upcoming Athmeeya Sammelanam for BCs in Krosuru on the 22nd of this month. In a meeting with leaders of Amaravati mandal, Mr. Rao discussed plans for the BC Atmiya conference. The event will also mark the first visit of Narsaraopet Parliament candidate, Mr. Anil Kumar Yadav, to the constituency.

A large gathering of activists is expected to welcome Mr. Yadav, with a rally scheduled to start from Peisapadu village at 3 pm on the 22nd. Following the rally, a public meeting will be held near the Krosuru agricultural market yard at 4 pm. Activists and fans have been called to attend from Amaravati mandal in support of the event.

Mr. Rao highlighted the benefits received by BCs under the leadership of CM Jagan, stating that the announcement of a BC candidate for the Narsaraopet Parliament seat was historic. He commended CM Jagan for prioritizing BCs in the implementation of welfare schemes in Pedakurapadu constituency. This support has led to BCs aligning with the YSRCP.

The meeting was attended by various key figures, including Rajya Sabha members, movement leaders, ministers, and corporation chairmen. Mandepudi Purushottam and Pedakurapadu Constituency Observers pledged their participation and urged everyone to attend the conference to ensure its success.







