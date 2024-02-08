Live
- Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam held in Hindupur municipality
- Startups returning to India despite hefty tax bill: India's appeal for startups despite tax challenges
- Haryana CM expresses gratitude to PM for Bharat Ratna to Charan Singh, Narasimha Rao, Swaminathan
- Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series set to launch in India this month
- LIC sells Rs. 75.20 crore equities in Indiabulls Housing Finance
- Udayagiri Constituency YSRCP Co-ordinator meets Nellore collector
- Want to play T20 WC and finish there: Warner hints at his T20I retirement
- TMC brings Privilege Motion against 6 BJP legislators, including LoP
- Prathi Adugu Prajala Kosam padayatra held in Kovuru
- Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Introduces 'One Time Water Bill Settlement Scheme' To Address Billing Issues
Just In
Nandikotkuru MLA candidate Dhara Sudhir visit houses in Pagidyala
Highlights
Nandikotkuru MLA candidate Dr. Dhara Sudhir is visited the houses of the main leaders in M. Ganapuram, N Ganapuram, Sankireni Palle and Nehrunagar,...
Nandikotkuru MLA candidate Dr. Dhara Sudhir is visited the houses of the main leaders in M. Ganapuram, N Ganapuram, Sankireni Palle and Nehrunagar, Konda Pragatur villages in our Pagidyala mandal. Everyone wants Jagananna to be the chief minister again, everyone is saying that people will vote for fan sign in 2024 election to break the ballot boxes, so all we need to do in this election is to bring every voter to the polling station to cast their vote on polling day.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS