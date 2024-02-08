  • Menu
Nandikotkuru MLA candidate Dhara Sudhir visit houses in Pagidyala

Nandikotkuru MLA candidate Dhara Sudhir visit houses in Pagidyala
Highlights

Nandikotkuru MLA candidate Dr. Dhara Sudhir is visited the houses of the main leaders in M. Ganapuram, N Ganapuram, Sankireni Palle and Nehrunagar,...

Nandikotkuru MLA candidate Dr. Dhara Sudhir is visited the houses of the main leaders in M. Ganapuram, N Ganapuram, Sankireni Palle and Nehrunagar, Konda Pragatur villages in our Pagidyala mandal. Everyone wants Jagananna to be the chief minister again, everyone is saying that people will vote for fan sign in 2024 election to break the ballot boxes, so all we need to do in this election is to bring every voter to the polling station to cast their vote on polling day.

