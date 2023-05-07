Nandyal: Ancient cave discovered in Kolimigundla mandal

Kolimigundla (Nandyal) : Another ancient cave was discovered by some tourists in Kolimigundla mandal, where the famous Belum caves are existing, on Saturday. According to information, the ancient cave dating back to hundreds of years, was found in Kornapalle village in Abdulla Puram gram panchayat in Kolimigundla mandal. It is said that some tourists have visited Kornapalle village to have darshan of Abhaya Anjaneya Swamy.

After having darshan, the tourists wanted to take rest under the shade of rocks. Whey they are removing debris, they found a big cave. The cave was totally dark and it was filled with bats. The tourists, in their curiosity, went some distance in the cave with the help of mobile torches and came back.

A resident of Abdullah Puram village, Vijaya Sekhar Goud alias Kondaiah Goud told The Hans India that in fact the cave was detected some time back but it was not known widely.

The news spread like wildfire in the mandal and Tahsildar of Kolimigundla mandal Alfred also visited the site and inspected the cave. The Tahsildar said that he would take the issue to the notice of the concerned authorities so that the cave could be cleaned for visitors.

He also said that a well was existing near the Abhaya Anjaneya Swamy temple and people believe the drinking of well water will cure their various illnesses.