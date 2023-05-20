Nandyal: Different sections suffering under Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy rule, says Nara Lokesh

Nandyal : Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy totally defamed the State and turned Andhra Pradesh into another Bihar, alleged TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh during an interaction with various professionals at Rayapadu in Nandyal district during his Yuva Galam padayatra.

Doctors, advocates, teachers, contractors and all other professionals are the victims of Jagan and the ruling YSRCP, he said and called upon those who are totally impartial towards any political outfit to rethink twice. “Can you imagine how I struggled to get the Foxconn industry to the State. Now the present Chief Minister chased out that company to Telangana due to which at least one lakh youth from the State lost employment opportunities,” Lokesh said.

However, the TDP national general secretary had a word of praise for former Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy. He said YSR has not damaged the reputation of AP during his rule. “YSR also continued the developmental projects introduced by Chandrababu Naidu,” he added.

Though only four TDP MLAs got elected in 2014 in the combined Kurnool district, the party has taken up several developmental works in the district. But, the YSRCP won almost all the seats in the district but no such works for the progress of the district have been taken up till now, he pointed out.

“Give the TDP all the 14 seats in the district in the coming election and we will take Kurnool to the number one position,” Lokesh told the professionals. Maintaining that the TDP is still committed to set up a High Court bench in Kurnool, he said that the TDP will never make false promises to the people like Jagan. Stating that better medical facilities will be provided in all the government hospitals in the State soon after the TDP comes back to power, Lokesh said that the judicial system too will be provided all the necessary facilities besides allocating sufficient funds for the judiciary. The Yuva Galam padayatra entered Banaganapalle constituency on Friday. Lokesh was given a grand welcome by the party leaders and scores of party activists.