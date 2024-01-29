Nandyal LS Constituency: Suspense prevails in TDP, YSRCP over candidates

Nandyal: Suspense continues to prevail regarding the candidates’ names for Nandyal Lok Sabha seat. Though several candidates are in the race, none of the parties, neither Telugu Desam Party nor YSRCP, took a final decision.

According to political sources, sitting YSRCP MP Pocha Bhrahmananda Reddy is expecting the ticket for the second time and the party high command also seems to be inclined to give him the ticket.

YRCP candidates like Dr Sanjeev Kumar was replaced by Gummanur Jayaram for Kurnool parliament segment.

But the news of choosing new candidate other than from Reddy or Backward Class (BC) community is haunting Pocha Bhrahmananda Reddy. Meanwhile, another information going viral that YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was trying to field cinema actor-turned-politician Ali as the MP candidate for Nandyal Lok Sabha, also worrying Pocha.

The proposal to filed Ali is apparently to garner the support of the minorities, whose population is more in Nandyal compared to others and as Ali also belongs to the same community.

On the other hand, Gangula Pratap Reddy, who is not attached to any party, is also keen to contest. It was not sure from which party he would contest, but for the past some time, he has been giving statements that he would contest from the party that gives him the ticket. If the party chief considers changing the candidate, then Gangula Pratap Reddy may get the ticket.

Gangula also a strong leader and had sacrificed his ticket when the then Prime Minister, PV Narasimha Rao, contested from here.

In TDP also, similar situations are prevailing. Mandra Sivananda Reddy is expecting the MP ticket.

TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu is very cautious about Nandyal Lok Sabha constituency. Sources said that former MLA Byreddy Rajasekhar Reddy is likely to join TDP. With his rejoining the party, Naidu may consider his candidature.

Meanwhile, the name of Bhuma Akhila Priya is also widely spoken. She is confident that she will get MLA ticket for Allagadda. But, if Allagadda MLA seat is allotted to Jana Sena Party as part of TDP-Jana Sena alliance, then she may be given the MP ticket.