Nandyal: Remand prisoner dies of cardiac arrest

Nandyal: A remand prisoner died due to cardiac arrest at Kurnool government general hospital late on Monday night. The deceased has been identified as Kuruva Venkataramana (55), resident of Anakapalli in Visakhapatnam district.



Jailer M Guru Prasad Reddy told The Hans India on Tuesday that the deceased was an accused in ganja case. He was arrested by the Nandyal police in July this year and was sent to Nandyal sub-jail on remand.

Since then he was undergoing sentence as a remand prisoner in the jail. The prisoner developed some heart related problems on November 11. After providing preliminary treatment he was immediately shifted to Kurnool government general hospital for treatment. However, he died while undergoing treatment at the hospital on Monday night, the jailer said. The post-mortem has been completed at the Kurnool government general hospital mortuary. His family has been informed and the body would be handed over to the family members.

According to the jailer, wife and daughter of the deceased are also accused in the same ganja case and they are also kept in the same jail.