Nandyal Suicide Case: Ex-gratia of Rs. 25 lakh handed over to Salam's mother in law

The ex-gratia announced to the family of auto driver Sheikh Abdul Salam who committed suicide along with his family members in Nandyal was handed over to the victim's mother in law. MP Brahmananda Reddy along with MLA Shilpa Ravichandra Kishore, Collector Veerapandian and Tahsildar Ravi Kumar who met who met Salam's mother - in - law on Thursday handed over the ex gratia to the victim's family. Abdul Salam, 45, of Nandyal Mulasagaram area, along with his wife Nurjahan, 38, daughter Salma, 14, and son Dada Khalandhar, 10, committed suicide on November 3.



Earlier, the police have allegedly called Abdul Salam to the station for questioning pertaining to a case and was tortured. Salam, who thought he did not need to live in these circumstances, fell under the goods train with his family and committed suicide.

Before committing suicide, Salam and his wife Nurjahan took a selfie video and left the cell phone at home. A selfie video emerged while family members were examining the phone where he is seen saying that he had o role in the theft of Rs. 70,000. Salam and Nurjahan described their situation with tears in their eyes and took the final plunge.

Responding to this, Chief Minister YS Jagan ordered an inquiry into the suicide incident. Nandyal One Town CI Soma Sekhar has been suspended. Similarly, Home Minister Sucharitha warned that the police were overzealous in their duties and would not tolerate any harm to the citizens and expressed shock over the Salam's suicide and said they had ordered action against the authorities responsible.