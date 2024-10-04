Nandyal: Suspecting fidelity, man kills wife

Kolimigundla (Nandyal district): Suspecting his wife’s fidelity, a man brutally murdered her with an axe in the early hours of Thursday at Kanakadripalle village in Kolimigundla mandal of Nandyal district. The deceased was identified as Parvathi alias Lakshmi.

As per CI M Ramesh Babu, Rammohan married Parvathi (38) 15 years ago. For the past two years, Rammohan got addicted to bad habits and began to suspect his wife’s fidelity. He used to quarrel with his wife frequently, but family members used to pacify them. But Ram Mohan developed bitter grudge on his wife and planned to harm her.

On Wednesday night, Rammohan in an inebriated state picked up quarrel with his wife. The family members pacified the issue.

Unable to control his anger, Rammohan wanted to kill Parvathi. In the early hours of Thursday, he hacked his wife with an axe,

while others are sleeping, and fled from there. Parvathi died on the spot.

Rammohan’s 9-year-old son Pavan Kumar was the first one to see his mother lying in a pool of blood. He immediately informed his grandparents.

The deceased parents informed the police, who visited the spot and shifted the body to Banaganapalle government general hospital for conducting postmortem.

Police filed a case, following a complaint lodged by the deceased family and took up investigation. Manhunt was launched to nab the absconding accused.