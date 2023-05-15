Nandyal: Two women die as boat capsizes in Owk reservoir

Owk (Nandyal district): In a tragic incident, two women died and another went missing in the waters of Timmaraju reservoir (Owk reservoir) when a tourism boat capsized in the reservoir.

The incident took place in Owk mandal on Sunday and the deceased have been identified as Noorjahan (33) and Asiya (32) and the missing person as Sajida (27).

According to Dhone DSP, Y Srinivasa Reddy, one Rasool, who is working as a head constable at the special branch department in Koilkuntla police station circle along with 12 other family members and relatives went to the reservoir on Sunday on a pleasure trip. All 13 people boarded a tourism boat and have gone for a ride in the reservoir waters.

When the family members were enjoying the ride, suddenly they noticed water entering into the boat. In a panic mode, the family members gathered at one place which resulted in the boat turning turtle. In the incident, Noorjahan and Asiya died immediately as they were drowned in the reservoir. Another woman Sajida is reported to be missing. The NDRF personnel were searching for the missing person, stated the DSP.

He further said that after the boat sank, some passengers who knew swimming have rescued nine people. Owk police have filed a case under relevant sections on the boat contractor and started their investigation.