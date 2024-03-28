Live
Nara Bhuvaneshwari Participates in Nija Gelavali yatra in Gannavaram
Nara Bhuvaneshwari, wife of politician Nara Chandrababu Naidu, recently visited Gannavaram Constituency in Krishna District as part of the 'Nijam Gelavali' Yatra. She was warmly welcomed at Hanuman Junction by the Yarlagadda couple with Mangala Haartul and a special pooja was performed at the Abhayanjaneya Swamy Temple.
During her visit, Mrs. Nara Bhuvaneshwari also met with the family members of Yedurwada Kiran and Yedurwada Basavarao in Billanapalli village of Bapulapadu Mandal. Both family members had passed away due to grief when Chandrababu Naidu was arrested. Mrs. Nara Bhuvaneshwari reassured the families and expressed her support.
Speaking at the event, Mrs. Nara Bhuvaneshwari mentioned the challenges faced by Nara Chandrababu Naidu during his incarceration and the loss of 203 Telugu Desam activists during that period. She urged the supporters to stand united and support the party.
Gannavaram Constituency Telugu Desam - Janasena - BJP alliance MLA candidate, Yarlagadda Venkatarao, commended Nara Chandrababu Naidu's dedication to the party and promised to work towards fixing broken systems and holding those responsible for irregularities accountable.
The event was attended by several leaders and workers from the Telugu Desam Party, Janasena, and BJP alliance, including Chammarthi Anuradha, Kanakkalla Narayana, and Chalamalashetti Ramesh Babu. The supporters expressed their solidarity and commitment to the party's cause.