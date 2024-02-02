Live
Just In
Nara Bhuvaneshwari to continue Nijam Gelavali in Nellore today, to meet Kin of TDP activist
Nara Bhuvaneshwari, the wife of Telugu Desam leader Nara Chandrababu Naidu, will visit Nellore district on the second day on Friday as part of the Nijam Gelavali. She will visit the families of TDP workers who died in Allipuram, Kalivai and Sanayapalem and provide financial assistance. Nara Bhuvaneshwari will visit the families of activists Kamujula Anjaneya Reddy, Boligerla Chennayya and Sanniboina Krishnayya who died due to severe mental stress during Chandrababu's arrest.
Nara Bhuvaneshwari toured Nellore district on Thursday as part of the 'Nijam Gelavali' programme. On this occasion TDP activist Tatiparthi Sudhakar visited the family in Kommi village. Sudhakar died of a heart attack while Chandrababu was in jail. Bhuvaneshwari consoled Sudhakar's wife Vengamma and family members and handed over a cheque of Rs.3 lakh. Bhuvaneshwari assured that she will support Sudhakar's family in all ways.
Later, Bhuvaneshwari met with the villagers and said to them that Chandrababu will become CM again and will provide three gas cylinders free every year, free travel for women in RTC buses.