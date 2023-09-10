  • Menu
Nara Chandrababu Naidu likely to send to SIT office

TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu who was sent for judicial remand for 14 days in connection with AP skill development corporation scam on Sunday night by ACB court in Vijayawada

Vijayawada : TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu who was sent for judicial remand for 14 days in connection with AP skill development corporation scam on Sunday night by ACB court in Vijayawada is likely shifted to CID SIT office in Tadepalli or central jail in Rajamahendravaram.

Decision on shifting Naidu not taken yet. On the otherhand the defence lawyers are trying for the bail. Chandrababu Naidu has Z plus security and so the police have to follow rules and regulations for his safety.

