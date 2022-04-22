Nara Lokesh alleges bid to sabotage membership drive

Vijayawada: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Thursday criticised Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for trying to sabotage even the soft launch of TDP digital membership drive on WhatsApp.

He said the state government stooped to the level of writing a 4-page letter to the WhatsApp company only to create hurdles for the TDP paperless enrolment programme.

Addressing the party membership launch meeting here, Lokesh asked the Chief Minister to clarify whether he was feeling jealous at the innovative membership drive of the TDP.

The government should explain why it was trying to obstruct when the TDP was only expanding its services to its activists, he said.

He asserted that the TDP cadres would not be afraid of the cheap tricks of the ruling YSRCP leaders.

A clear mechanism had been put in place to extend support to the TDP activists who were in difficulties and who were facing life threat from the ruling party.

Lokesh said he had worked at World Bank and Heritage and as a minister in the past but working as the coordinator for TDP activists' welfare gave him the utmost satisfaction.

It gave a chance for meeting with lakhs of party activists who were ready to give anything for flying the yellow flag high.

The TDP MLC said the party membership was done through books initially and later through tabs.

Now, advanced technologies were being used to take it further closer to the party supporters. There was no other party in the country that had been implementing party activists' welfare measures effectively.

He said that an accident insurance for Rs 2 Lakh was being given to each party member. Over Rs 96.88 crore of insurance was paid to the families of 4,844 activists who died in accidents in the past eight years.

The party was taking care of the education of over 1,250 students at NTR Model School and for 1,500 students in other schools.

Lokesh said immediate legal support was being provided to the party activists who were being targeted by the YSRCP and the police. Over Rs 7 crore had been spent towards the legal costs on this so far.