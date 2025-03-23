Nara Lokesh and Family Visit Golden Temple, Pray for Peace and Happiness

Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh, accompanied by his wife Brahmani and son Devansh, visited the iconic Golden Temple in Amritsar on their recent trip to Punjab. The family participated in prayers at the revered Harmandir Sahib, a significant spiritual site for millions.





Blessed to visit the sacred Sri Harmandir Sahib in Amritsar today. Prayed for peace, prosperity, and the well-being of all. The divine serenity of the Golden Temple is truly inspiring. May Waheguru’s blessings guide us all. #GoldenTemple #Amritsar #Seva pic.twitter.com/WlidGMouXJ — Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) March 23, 2025





Sharing the moment with their followers, Minister Lokesh took to his 'X' account to post photographs from their visit. In his message, he expressed his hopes for peace and happiness for everyone, reflecting the spiritual significance of the visit.

The Golden Temple, known for its stunning architecture and serene atmosphere, attracts visitors from all over the world, making it a symbol of peace and unity. Lokesh's visit underscores the importance of spiritual pilgrimages and the collective prayers for well-being among communities.