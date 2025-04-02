Nara Lokesh assures of implementing all the poll promises

Nara Lokesh, Andhra Pradesh Politics, Yuvagalam Padayatra, TDP Government, Investment Agreements, Job Creation Speaking at the foundation laying ceremony of a compressed bio gas (CBG) plant established by Reliance in Divakarapalli, PC Pally mandal, Lokesh criticized the past government.

Addressing attendees at the foundation stone-laying ceremony, Lokesh reminisced about the united Prakasam district's legacy, noting its association with love and valor. He recalled the strong support for the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in the past, highlighting how four local candidates were elected as MLAs in the 2019 elections despite challenging circumstances. In 2004, the TDP secured ten seats in the district, marking a significant political presence.

Further emphasizing the potential for growth, Lokesh stated that since the coalition government took office, agreements totaling Rs. 8 lakh crore for investments have been signed. He assured the audience that progress is underway, specifically mentioning the establishment of biogas plants as part of the government's broader initiative to create 20 lakh jobs over the next five years.