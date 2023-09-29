Nara Lokesh calls for innovative protest tomorrow in solidarity to Naidu

TDP leader Nara Lokesh has called for an innovative protest in solidarity with Chandrababu Naidu. He has urged people to make noise for 5 minutes at 7 pm on September 30th by ringing bells, blowing whistles, and using horns.

Lokesh has requested people to upload videos of the protest on social media to show their support and to demonstrate the public's reaction to any potential illegal arrest or false cases.

Meanwhile, the hearing on Lokesh's anticipatory bail petitions in the Skill Development and Fibernet cases has been postponed in the High Court. An interim order has been issued by the court, preventing Lokesh's arrest until October 4th in the skill development case.

On the other hand, the High Court has adjourned the hearing on TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu's anticipatory bail petition in the fibergrid case. The High Court said that the hearing is adjourned to the October 4.



