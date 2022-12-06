Nara Lokesh challenges YSRCP to prove the allegations on AP Skill Development scam

TDP leader Nara Lokesh has thrown a 24-hour open challenge to AP CM Jagan and YSRCP leaders who are accusing him in Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation scheme.



He challenged YSRCP on Twitter to reveal the evidence against the allegations made against him regarding skill development. Lokesh tweeted that he is ready to put a full stop to all the allegations against him by YCP.

He said that he is giving 24 hours time for this and tweeted that whether the YSRCP leaders would reveal evidences or run away.

Meanwhile, there is a stir going on the AP Skill Development scam with the YSRCP leaders allegations against the TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh. On the other hand, as many as 26 members were given notices over the the scam.