Nara Lokesh condemns attack on old man in Tadepalli

Vijayawada: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Saturday slammed the Sakshi employees for following in the footsteps of the ruling YSRCP leaders in 'launching attacks and grabbing private properties'.

Lokesh said the Sakshi staff were competing with their management in committing offences.

The attack by a Sakshi reporter of Tadepalli who interfered in a property dispute and beat up an old man was highly condemnable, he said.

In a statement here, Lokesh said the reporter's offences were making the lives of common people miserable in Mangalagiri Assembly constituency.

He had attacked the old man, his family members and women over a property dispute at Polakampadu in Tadepalli limits.

in a separate statement, Lokesh condemned the rape and burning alive of a girl at Bethanapalli village in Denkada mandal of Vizianagaram district. The offenders molested and then used petrol to set the girl ablaze.