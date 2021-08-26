Nara Lokesh demands water supply to Mangalagiri AIIMS

Mangalagiri: TDP national general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh on Wednesday urged Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to resolve the problem of water supply to the Mangalagiri-AIIMS on a priority basis and in the best interests of the patients, faculty and medical students.

Lokesh wrote a letter to the Chief Minister stating that water supply to AIIMS was an urgent issue to be addressed without any further delay. For the past two years, there was zero progress in the Rs 10 crore project which was approved in 2017 to augment water supply to the AIIMS here. Administrative sanctions were also given in 2018 itself.

Decrying the government's 'negligence', Lokesh said that the Jagan Mohan Reddy's regime had failed to provide even basic infrastructure facilities for the prestigious hospital.

The people were alarmed by the long-delayed water supply works to AIIMS, Mangalagiri.