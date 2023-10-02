Nara Lokesh flays Jagan, says MPs, MLAs can also be arrested without evidences

Amaravati: The TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh said that the moment he saw his father Chandrababu, who was a remand prisoner in the Rajamahendravaram Central Jail, he was shaken. Did an honest man come here? He said that he felt pain. Lokesh made these comments while talking to reporters at MP Galla Jayadev's residence in Delhi on Sunday night.



Lokesh said that he would not doubt the delay in getting justice for a person who has been in politics for 45 years, 14 years as the Chief Minister and 15 years as the Leader of the Opposition. However, Lokesh made it clear that he considers the delay in justice as a punishment and as a citizen this is only his opinion. He said that it is surprising that he has been kept in remand for so many days in a case without evidence.

He said that they are not ashamed of the arrest and the suffering. He said that if his father eats lakhs of crores like Jagan and goes to jail, there will be no pain, he will say that he came to jail because he ate. Lokesh said that any son will suffer if his father is put in jail for a mistake he did not commit.

Lokesh said that the embezzlement case and the skill development case against Jagan are not one and the same. He stated that there is evidence for each allegation in Jagan's case. However, it was clarified that there is no evidence in the Skill Development Scam case. Lokesh said that every minister, MP and MLA can be sent to jail if cases are filed without evidence. He said that this is an example of saying that even if a petition is given to 'consider', it can be considered as a recommendation and sent to jail.

Lokesh said that he is not the type to accuse others of being behind the arrest of Chandrababu. He said that there were reports that Jagan had met Rahul Gandhi in London, but he would not talk about such speculations.