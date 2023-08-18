Live
Just In
Nara Lokesh gives statement on defamation case at Mangalagiri court
TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh appeared in the Mangalagiri court of Guntur district to give his statement in a defamation case filed against YSRCP leaders.
TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh appeared in the Mangalagiri court of Guntur district to give his statement in a defamation case filed against YSRCP leaders including Singaluru Shantiprasad and AP Film Development Corporation Chairman Posani Krishna Murali.
Lokesh filed the defamation case against those who made false allegations against him regarding the purchase of 14 acres of land in Kantheru, Tadikonda mandal.
Lokesh alleged that Posani Krishnamurali claimed that Lokesh had acquired the farm, while Singaluru Prasad made similar allegations during a discussion on a television channel and mentioned that court notices were sent to both individuals, but they did not respond.
Following his statement in the Mangalagiri court, Lokesh addressed the media and expressed his intention to contest in the upcoming 2024 assembly elections from Mangalagiri. He confidently stated that he will win with a significant majority. Lokesh also criticized the government, highlighting the lack of industrial growth in the state and the challenges faced by existing industries.