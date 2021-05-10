Nara Lokesh holds government responsible for painful death of pregnant volunteer

Mangalagiri: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Monday held the negligence of the State government responsible for the harrowing death of a Covid-infected pregnant volunteer at the Kakinada Government General Hospital.

Lokesh said that if the government took remedial measures upon his demand for improvement of services, the volunteer's death could have been prevented now. Instead of providing life-saving medical services to the needy patients, the government filed a case for questioning its failures. In a statement here, the TDP MLC said that volunteer Lakshmi belonging to Ramanaiapeta in Kakinada town was seven months pregnant. She was admitted to the GGH after she tested positive for Coronavirus. She had narrated her pitiable condition and her problems as no medical care was being given to her.

Lokesh said that she was not given any medical attention even though the District Collector has issued orders for the same. As a result, volunteer Lakhsmi succumbed to the virus along with the soon-to-be born baby. Was it not the government's responsibility for the untimely death of the pregnant volunteer along with her baby in the womb?

Lokesh advised the Chief Minister to at least now come out of his Tadepalli den and save the people's lives. Instead of hatching conspiracies from his residence, the CM should consult experts and make plans to save the lives of the people in this difficult time of the epidemic infections. It was unfortunate that the Covid patients were not still getting oxygen, ventilators and beds in the hospitals.

Meanwhile, the TDP leaders demanded the YSRCP government to take up the issue of the stopping of the AP ambulances with the Telangana government. It should not be forgotten that Hyderabad would remain the joint capital of the Telugu States till 2024 as per the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

The AP patients has a right to go anywhere in the country to get better treatment for their ill-health. The TDP leaders deplored that the people were facing lots of problems for lack of services in AP. They were not able to pay huge amounts for oxygen and beds at the private hospitals.

The life-saving Remdesivir injections were being sold at very high prices at the private hospitals while they were not available in the government hospitals, he alleged.