Nara Lokesh lashes out at YS Jagan demands to release new job calendar

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh has once again lashed out at Andhra Pradesh chief YS Jagan. He took a jobe at YS Jagan asking to talk with officials instead of stop talking to spirits to find out the facts.

He demanded that a decision be taken at today's cabinet meeting to scrap the jobless calendar that has plunged the unemployed. Lokesh demanded the release of a new job calendar creating 2.30 lakh government jobs as promised in the Jagan Padayatra.

"I hope you speak to your conscience and not to the souls and do justice to the unemployed youth," Nara Lokesh tweeted.