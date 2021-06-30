Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Nara Lokesh lashes out at YS Jagan demands to release new job calendar

Nara Lokesh
x

Nara Lokesh

Highlights

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh has once again lashed out at Andhra Pradesh chief YS Jagan. He took a jobe at YS Jagan asking to talk with officials instead of stop talking to spirits to find out the facts.

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh has once again lashed out at Andhra Pradesh chief YS Jagan. He took a jobe at YS Jagan asking to talk with officials instead of stop talking to spirits to find out the facts.

He demanded that a decision be taken at today's cabinet meeting to scrap the jobless calendar that has plunged the unemployed. Lokesh demanded the release of a new job calendar creating 2.30 lakh government jobs as promised in the Jagan Padayatra.

"I hope you speak to your conscience and not to the souls and do justice to the unemployed youth," Nara Lokesh tweeted.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X