Nara Lokesh meets union minister Amit Shah, discusses AP issues

Nara Lokesh meets union minister Amit Shah, discusses AP issues
Highlights

Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh recently held a 25-minute meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to address various state-related concerns.

Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh recently held a 25-minute meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to address various state-related concerns. Following this discussion, Lokesh is scheduled to meet with Union ministers, including Chirag Paswan and Arjunram Meghwal, later in the day.

In a separate engagement, Lokesh also met with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar for approximately one hour. During this meeting, he highlighted the achievements of the coalition government in Andhra Pradesh over its first year, as well as the development and welfare programmes currently being implemented.

Lokesh requested the Vice President’s support and cooperation to facilitate expedited development for the state.

