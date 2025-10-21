Nara Lokesh seeks partnership with New South Wales to Boost innovation

Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh has proposed the establishment of an Andhra Pradesh-New South Wales (AP-NSW) Innovation and Industry Partnership aimed at fostering collaboration in advanced manufacturing, startups, and green technology. This initiative was discussed during Lokesh's courtesy visit to New South Wales Premier Chris Minns as part of his ongoing tour in Australia.

During the meeting, Lokesh expressed his desire to facilitate an agreement between the Andhra Pradesh and New South Wales governments focused on innovation, trade, and skills development. He highlighted the importance of linking NSW innovation clusters with emerging hubs in Andhra Pradesh, specifically in Visakhapatnam, Amaravati, and Anantapur.

The Minister urged NSW companies involved in sectors such as renewable energy, medical technology (meditech), agricultural technology (agritech), and logistics to consider investing in Andhra Pradesh's industrial corridors. Furthermore, he advocated for enhanced collaboration between educational institutions in New South Wales and Andhra Pradesh, encouraging joint research and development initiatives in clean technology, artificial intelligence, and sustainable infrastructure.

Lokesh also extended an invitation for a delegation led by the NSW Minister to attend the Partnership Summit-2025, which is set to take place in Visakhapatnam.